Why Ahmedabad and Mullanpur have been chosen as venues for IPL 2025 playoffs? Check here

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League 2025 is reaching its business end as the playoffs sit on the horizon. The league stage ends on May 27 with Lucknow Super Giants facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The playoffs begin on May 29, while the final will be played on June 3.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the playoff venues for the tournament. The Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, while the Qualifier 2 and the final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The initial venues to host the four playoff games were the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Why Ahmedabad and Mullanpur have been chosen as venues for IPL 2025 playoffs?

The BCCI confirmed Ahmedabad and Mullanpur as venues for the playoffs. The Qualifier 1 will take place on May 29 in Mullanpur, followed by the Eliminator on May 30. The Qualifier 2 will take place on June 1, followed by the final on June 3, both in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Board confirmed that Ahmedabad and Mullanpur have been chosen as the venues for the playoffs due to weather conditions and other parameters. "Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one-week suspension of the tournament. The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," the IPL Governing Council wrote in a statement.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match venue shifted

Meanwhile, the Indian Board has also shifted the venue for the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23. "The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru," the IPL body added. The match was previously scheduled to take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.