Who will replace David Miller? Odean Smith as finisher? Here is Gujarat Titans' probable 11 against CSK

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 season opener. No one even gave them a chance in the last season, but this season, everyone will have a great deal of hope associated with their performance.

KS Bharat might pip Saha for the opener's slot along with Shubman Gill. Kane Williamson will be a perfect batter to bat at number three with Hardik Pandya continuing to bat at his previous year's position - number 5.

Miller is unavailable for the first few games, and Wade would be a perfect replacement along with Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith and Rashid Khan to finish things off. Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami will lead the bowling attack along with Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal, with Odean Smith and Rahul Tewatia acting as part-time options. Hardik Pandya too will have an important role to play with the ball.

GT Playing 11

KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal

GT Schdeule for IPL 2023

March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30 PM IST)

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30 PM IST)

April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30 PM IST)

April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30 PM IST)

May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 PM IST)

May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM IST)

May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30 PM IST)

May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM IST)

May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30 PM IST)

GT IPL 2023 Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore

