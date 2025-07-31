Who will lead India in 5th Test if Shubman Gill goes off the field? India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the fifth Test against England. So, if captain Shubman Gill goes off the field for a break in the fifth Test, KL Rahul will lead the team as he is named as the designated vice-captain.

London:

Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the fifth Test against England at The Oval. He injured his right foot in the fourth Test at Old Trafford and is now expected to be out for at least four to six weeks. In his absence, KL Rahul has been appointed as the designated vice-captain. That being said, when Shubman Gill will be out for a break in the fifth Test, the Karnataka-born will lead the team, as he did for brief periods in the third and fourth Test.

Meanwhile, Rahul has been sensational in the ongoing England tour. He made 508 runs in four matches and will be hoping to keep up with the momentum in the fifth Test and help the visitors not just win the match but also finish the series on level terms. He is also on the verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an Indian opener in England. The 33-year-old needs only 45 runs in the fifth Test to break the record.

England win toss, elect to bowl

India lost 15 coin tosses in a row, and it was only the second time in the 21st century when a team lost all five tosses in a Test series. The last time it happened was when the Virat Kohli-led side lost all five tosses in the 2018 tour of England.

In the meantime, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth Test. Both teams made four changes to the squad for the final game of the series.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue