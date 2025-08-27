Who were the first and last batters to be dismissed by R Ashwin in the IPL? With Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the IPL after 16 years, let us have a look at who were the first and last batters to fall prey to Ashwin's bowling in the IPL in a stellar career with multiple titles.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and announced his retirement from the IPL (Indian Premier League). Taking to social media, Ashwin wrote a heartfelt note, talking about how grateful he is to have had the career that he has had in the tournament.

It is worth noting that the 38-year-old made his IPL debut in 2009 and played for 16 seasons, representing five sides. He played his last season in the tournament in 2025, where he represented Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of stand-in skipper MS Dhoni.

Over the years, Ashwin has taken a plethora of wickets in the IPL, from the experienced Chris Gayle to stars like Ajinkya Rahane. Ashwin has been one of the most efficient bowlers in the IPL, and continuing on the same line, let us have a look at the very first and last batters to fall prey to Ashwin’s magic.

It is interesting to note that former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara was Ashwin’s very first IPL wicket. Ashwin took two wickets in his very first IPL season, and both came in the same game. Taking on Kings XI Punjab in the 54th game of the IPL 2009, Ashwin caught and bowled Sangakkara on a score of seven runs in nine deliveries.

16 years later, Ashwin took his final wicket in the IPL, and he dismissed the youngest player ever in IPL history, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, when CSK took on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025.

Ashwin’s IPL career in numbers

Speaking of Ashwin’s IPL career, the veteran off-spinner played a total of 221 matches in the tournament, where he took 187 wickets to his name. He finishes his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and achieved several feats in the marquee tournament as well.

As for his performances with the bat, Ashwin amassed 833 runs to his name, with one half-century, alongside 64 fours and 29 sixes.

