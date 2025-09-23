Who was Dickie Bird, the legendary umpire to officiate in 1983 World Cup final? Know all details Dickie Bird officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 ODIs and was one of the most iconic umpires to have officiated in the sport of cricket. Bird passed away peacefully at the age of 92. Know all the details about him.

New Delhi:

Legendary umpire Dickie Bird passed away at 92. Bird, who officiated in the 1983 ODI World Cup final, was one of the most beloved umpires during his days.

Bird played for his home county, Yorkshire, and also for Leicester. "He leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, humility, and joy -- and a legion of admirers across generations," Yorkshire said in a statement.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also mourned the demise of the Yorkshire man. "Everyone at the ECB is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird.

"A proud Yorkshireman and a much-loved umpire, he will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Dickie," ECB said.

Who was Dickie Bird?

Dickie Bird was an umpiring great, having officiated in 66 Tests and 69 ODI matches. He stood in his first match as an official in 1970, with his first Test coming in 1973. Bird officiated in three ODI World Cup finals, including the 1983 final between the West Indies and India at Lord's.

Born on 19 April 1933 in Barnsley in Yorkshire, Bird was a beloved umpire with players hailing him for his fairness and humanity. The Yorkshire man played for the county of his birth in 1956 in his First-class debut and also played for Leicester. However, his cricket career was cut short due to an injury.

Bird officiated in his last Test match in 1996 between India and England. Even before his umpiring retirement, he was appointed an MBE in 1986 and later an OBE in 2012.

Meanwhile, Bird had omitted India legend Sachin Tendulkar from his Greatest Test Playing XI that he picked for the Telegraph in 2013.

Bird's Greatest Playing XI:

Sunil Gavaskar, Barry Richards, Sir Vivian Richards, Greg Chappell, Sir Garfield Sobers, Graeme Pollock, Allan Knott, Imran Khan, Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Lance Gibbs.

