Who is Zakary Foulkes? New Zealand pacer clinches four-wicket haul on Test debut New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. He clinched a four-wicket haul in his first match as the Chevrons were bundled for 125 runs in the first innings. Notably, he replaced William O'Rourke in the playing XI.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

New Zealand pacer Zakary Foulkes picked up a four-wicket haul in his Test debut against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Hailing from Christchurch, the 23-year-old has played 13 T20Is for the BLACKCAPS, picking up 15 wickets at an average of 24.46. He made his T20I debut against Pakistan in April 2024, when the majority of the senior cricketers were playing in the IPL.

Apart from that, Foulkes also played one ODI against Sri Lanka in November 2024. However, due to rain in Pallekele, the match was called off. Now, after some wait, he was handed the Test cap in the second match against Zimbabwe. On his debut, he stunned the Chevrons with impactful bowling as he picked up the wickets of Sean Williams, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza and Trevor Gwandu.

He cleaned the middle order entirely as Zimbabwe failed to establish their authority in the middle. Meanwhile, Foulkes played 19 First Class matches in his career, clinching 57 wickets at an average of 27.15. He is also a handy batter, who has 544 runs to his name in red-ball cricket, with the highest score of 75 runs.

Notably, he was highly successful for Canterbury in domestic cricket. After Will Williams left the team, the pressure fell on Foulkes, especially as Matt Henry was mostly busy with the national team. However, he managed to step up under pressure and finished as the highest wicket-taker for Canterbury in the 2022-23 Super Smash season. The youngster also featured for Durham and Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast, clinching 16 wickets in 17 matches.

Henry picks five, Zimbabwe in state of bother

Matt Henry picked up a five-wicket haul in the second Test as Zimbabwe were bundled for 125 runs. It was his sixth five-wicket in Test cricket, and alongside Foulkes, the Canterbury ran riot in Bulawayo as the Zimbabwe batters seemed to have no answer.