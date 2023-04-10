Who is Yash Dayal? GT bowler who conceded 5 sixes from Rinku Singh during KKR vs GT game in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans bowler Yash Dayal was left numb after Rinku Singh took the attack to him in the final over to smash five consecutive sixes on Sunday in IPL 2023. It was a tough outing for Yash who was impressive for the Titans in IPL 2022. He conceded a mammoth 31 runs in the last over when KKR needed 29 runs to win. Rinku Singh slammed five sixes off last five deliveries off Yash to pull off a heist leaving the latter dejected. However, Yash Dayal has been a very good bowler for Uttar Pradesh over the years and his performance in KKR vs GT game can be considered only as a blip.

Here are some of the facts of Yash Dayal you should know:

Yash Dayal was born on December 13, 1997 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

He made his debut for Uttar Pradesh back in 2018 in a List A game.

Yash Dayal has since then played 17 First-class matches, 14 List A matches and 33 T20 matches in his career. He has picked 58, 23 and 29 wickets respectively in the three formats.

Interestingly, Yash Dayal and Rinku Singh both are teammates and play for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

Yash Dayal was picked by Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping amount of INR 3.2 crore.

He picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches for GT in his maiden season and impressed many with his left-arm fast bowling.

He was selected in India's squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh last year. But he didn't get a chance to prove his mettle and was dropped from the team.

Yash Dayal conceded second most runs in a four-over spell in the history of IPL conceding 69 runs in his four overs.

Yash Dayal is one of the top players in the domestic cricket and must have left heartbroken after Rinku Singh's assault. But he is a brilliant cricketer and will be hoping that he gets more opportunities to play in the near future.

Latest Cricket News