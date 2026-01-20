Who is Will Malajczuk, the Australian batter who smashed the fastest-ever century in U-19 World Cup history? Australia opener Will Malajczuk smashed a record-breaking 51-ball century, the fastest in U19 World Cup history, during the clash against Japan U19. Know about the Australian star batter here.

New Delhi:

Australian star opener Will Malajczuk etched his name into the history books as she slammed the fastest-ever century in the U19 World Cup during his team's clash against Japan U19 on Tuesday, January 20.

Malajczuk smashed 102 from 55 balls, laced with 12 fours and five sixes during a knock that came at a strike rate of 185.45. He got to his hundred off only 51 balls, breaking the previous U19 World Cup record of Pakistan's Qasim Akram, who had slammed a ton off 63 deliveries in the 2022 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Fastest centuries in U19 World Cups:

1 - Will Malajczuk (Australia): 51 balls vs Japan in 2026

2 - Qasim Akram (Pakistan): 63 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2022

3 - Raj Bawa (India): 69 balls vs Uganda in 2022

4 - Shaun Marsh (Australia): 70 balls vs Kenya in 2002

5 - Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka): 75 balls vs Japan in 2026

Who is Malajczuk?

Malajczuk is an Australian left-handed batting all-rounder who bowls off spin. The Southpaw idolises South Africa star Quinton de Kock. He was close to making his senior one-day debut for Western Australia earlier this year following his strong performances at the U-17 national championships.

Malajczuk was handed a senior contract, and he also shared the dressing room with senior players during the Ashes. "Being around legends of the game and being able to see the professionalism and how they go about it, especially in a pretty full-on day one, was definitely an awesome experience," he said on his experience as quoted by the Indian Express.

He is highly rated by coach Tim Nielsen. "If he does come off, it just gives the rest of the batting order that pillow, or buffer, that we’re going quickly at the start, and they don’t have to be too panicky. He has been given the licence to attack from the get-go, which he has been dutifully performing," he said.

Malajczuk had to decide between cricket and footie

Meanwhile, the all-rounder had to decide between playing two sports - cricket and Australian rules football last year. He went with cricket despite his footie club winning the league. "I already have one (colts premiership) to my name, so I’m pretty happy with where I stand. I would’ve loved to have kept playing foot,y and I have a love for both sports. “In the middle of this year, I played a couple of colts games and PSA (Public Schools Association) was returning, and I thought I had to call it quits and put all my eggs in the basket of cricket,” he said.