Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest-ever IPL debutant during RR vs LSG clash in Jaipur? Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest-ever IPL debutant as he plays his first match in the tournament for Rajasthan Royals in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

New Delhi:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has etched his name into the history books as he has become the youngest-ever player to debut in an IPL match. The 14-year-old has made his debut during the Rajasthan Royals' clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. He comes in for regular captain Sanju Samson, who is out due to his injury in the last match.

"We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in. It's been kinda tricky, we've been doing small bits right but we haven't been able to put a collective performance together, we've been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use," RR stand-in skipper Riyan Parag said at the toss.

Know who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi?

The 14-year-old was picked in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 1.10 crore. Suryavanshi made headlines after he smashed a century for India U19 in an unofficial Test against Australia U19 in Chennai. The 13-year-old slammed a century off just 58 balls, registering the fastest-ever hundred for the India U19 team in red-ball cricket. He was also the youngest batter to record an international century at the age of 13. He finished his innings on 104 from 62 balls.

Vaibhav has played five first-class matches and one T20 game for Bihar. He has 100 runs to his name in 5 FC matches 41 being the highest. He has only 13 runs in the lone T20 in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Rajasthan. The Southpaw made his first-class debut in January 2024 in a Ranji Trophy elite match against Mumbai

