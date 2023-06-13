Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Who is Tushar Deshpande's wife Nabha Gaddamwar? Know all about CSK pacer's fiancee

Who is Tushar Deshpande's wife Nabha Gaddamwar? Know all about CSK pacer's fiancee

Tushar Deshpande recently won the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Chennai Super Kings. He is the second player after Ruturaj Gaikwad to start the second innings of his life since IPL.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk Published on: June 13, 2023 11:04 IST
Tushar Deshpande wife, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSHAR DESHPANDE Tushar Deshpande got engaged to Nabha Gaddamwar

Chennai Super Kings(CSK) pacer Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar on Monday (June 12). The cricketer himself announced the news on his Instagram account. His CSK teammate Shivam Dube also attended the engagement ceremony and posted a congratulatory message for Tushar Deshpande on social media. Going by his Instagram post, Nabha was Tushar's school mate and the couple is set to get married now.

"She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCÉ ! #onelove #engaged #dreamscometrue," Tushar's Instagram post read even as congratulatory posts flooded for the cricketer. "Congratulatons to both," Suryakumar Yadav commented while CSK teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad also commented hilariously welcoming the cricketer to the club. "Congratulations bhauuuuuuu Welcome to the clubbbb," his comment read. Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad also got married recently to his cricketer girlfriend Utkarsha Pawar.

As far as Nabha Gaddamwar is concerned, not many are aware about her. Going by her social media accounts, it can be concluded that she is an artist and also has a separate account on Instagram where she posts her hand painted arts.

Related Stories
Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar? Know all about CSK player's fiancee

Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar? Know all about CSK player's fiancee

Ruturaj Gaikwad ties marriage knot with Utkarsha Pawar, CSK teammate attends wedding

Ruturaj Gaikwad ties marriage knot with Utkarsha Pawar, CSK teammate attends wedding

Exclusive | I want to become a complete all-rounder like Hardik Pandya: Venkatesh Iyer

Exclusive | I want to become a complete all-rounder like Hardik Pandya: Venkatesh Iyer

Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande was the highest wicket-taker for eventual champions CSK in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He played almost all the matches for the Men in Yellow and played a crucial role picking up wickets when the team needed. Even though he was expensive, skipper MS Dhoni backed Tushar and the cricketer improved as the season progressed with every match.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News