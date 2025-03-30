Who is SRH's new recruit, Aniket Verma, who overshadowed big-hitters in clash against DC in IPL 2025? Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma played a valiant knock of 74 from 41 balls as he held the fort in SRH's struggling batting against Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Know who Aniket is, the SRH rising star.

Aniket Verma delivered another impressive performance in the early days of his IPL career as the hard-hitting batter slammed a valiant fifty against Delhi Capitals at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, March 30.

After turning the heads with his 13-ball 36 in SRH's fixture against Lucknow Super Giants, Aniket hogged the limelight yet again with a valiant half-ton against DC that came off from 34 balls. Aniket's fifty was the highlight in the otherwise batting struggle for SRH as they were put in choppy waters yet again.

Who is SRH's batting star Aniket Verma?

Aniket, a 23-year-old Madhya Pradesh cricketer, was roped in by Sunrisers for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The Bhopal-born had lost his mother at an early age and was supported by his uncle, Amit Verma, during his cricketing journey.

Aniket is a hard-hitting batter who has impressed many with his six-hitting skills in his early days of cricket. His impressive performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024 earned him a trial with SRH, during which he impressed the think tank.

The youngster has played only one match in T20 cricket for MP before his IPL debut against the Rajasthan Royals in SRH's opening game in 2025.

