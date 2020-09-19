Who is the sponsor of IPL 2020: Full details on Dream11, the title sponsors after Vivo ouster

Image Source : IPL Who is sponsor of IPL 2020: Find full details on Dream11, who will be the title sponsors of 13th edition of Indian Premier League this season.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council announced in August that Dream11, the fantasy gaming app will be the new title sponsor of the tournament, replacing Chinese mobile company Vivo. Dream11 emerged as the highest bidder for the IPL 2020 title rights on Tuesday. Dream11 already sponsors six franchises across the IPL.

Dream11 outbid education-technology platforms Byju's (which is also the jersey sponsor of Team India) and Unacademy to win the race.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had welcomed the arrival of Dream11, the Indian fantasy gaming app, on board as IPL title sponsors. In a statement on Dream11 IPL's official website, Patel had said, "We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL.

"Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11.”

Find all the details about Dream11 IPL here title sponsorship here:

Who is the official sponsor of the IPL?

Dream11 is the official title sponsor of IPL.

Who is sponsor of IPL 2020?

Dream11 is the sponsor of IPL 2020.

What is Dream11?

Dream11 is a fantasy gaming application where one can make fantasy teams and take part in various competitions, with chances to win huge cash prizes.

Is Vivo sponsored IPL 2020?

No, Vivo are not the sponsors of IPL 2020.

Who made Dream11?

Dream11 was co-founded by Harsh Jain, Bhavit Sheth & Varun Daga in 2008.

How does Dream11 work?

Dream11 allows fans to make their teams, and the players will be awarded points on the basis of their performances on the field. The team with the highest points at the end of the match wins.

What is Dream11 official website?

Dream11 official wesbite is www.dream11.com

How To Download Dream11 App And Play Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH 1: MI VS CSK

You can download Dream11 App and Play Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH 1: MI vs CSK on Dream11 official website.

Is dream11 app safe?

Yes, it's completely safe as it has 3D secure authentication to ensure safety and security of all users.

