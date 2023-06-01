Who is Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife Utkarsha Pawar? Know all about CSK player's fiancee

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar with MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to start a new chapter of his life as he is getting married to Utkarsha Pawar. Gaikwad, who was recently seen winning the IPL 2023 for Chennai Super Kings, will tie the knot on June 3. In the 16th edition of the Indian cash-rich league, Gaikwad was the second-highest run-scorer of CSK.

Notably, Gaikwad will tie the knot with Utkarsha Pawar, who was also seen in celebrations of the Super Kings after they defeated Gujarat Titans in a rain-affected final. Here is all you need to know about Gaikwad's wife-to-be.

Who is Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife-to-be?

Born on 13th October 1998, Utkarsha is also a cricketer. She has played for Maharashtra in the Indian domestic circuit and is an all-rounder. She is a right-handed batter and a pace bowler. Gaikwad's fiancee was recently seen in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy. Notably, she played a match last 18 months back.

Reportedly, Utkarsha is playing cricket since the age of 11. She is now studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

She was also cheering for Chennai in the IPL 2023 final against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gaikwad and Utkarsha also posed for a picture alongside CSK captain MS Dhoni after winning the title. The CSK opener captioned the post "2 VVIPs OF MY LIFE. Grateful to god for this."

The couple also clicked a picture with the IPL trophy. "What a wonderful year of celebration this is!" Gaikwad titled the post on Instagram.

Notably, Gaikwad was also part of India's reserve list for the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia. He was in the three-men reserve list for the final which also featured Suryakumar Yadav and Mukesh Kumar. But as he will be getting married, Gaikwad has pulled out of the final. Instead of him, India have named Yashasvi Jaiswal as the third reserve player in the Indian team.

