Who is Rinku Singh? KKR batter who hit 5 consecutive sixes in final over to win the game vs GT in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh hogged all the limelight for his exceptional knock against Gujarat Titans on Sunday in IPL 2023. He took on Yash Dayal in the final over of the innings to slam five consecutive sixes and pull off a heist for KKR when the team needed 29 runs. He became only the fourth batter in the history of IPL to ahieve the feat and also scored the most runs off 7 consecutive balls. Records tumbled in the game even as the cricketing fraternity was busy hailing Rinku Singh. Well, Rinku Singh hasn't come onto the scene out of the blue. The man always had the talent and had already made a name in domestic cricket thanks to his terrific batting. He is an exceptional fielder as well.

Let us know some more interesting facts about KKR batter Rinku Singh:

Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997 in a poor family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

His father, Khanchand Singh used to work in LPG gas agency in Lucknow and deliver gas cylinders.

Rinku has also worked as a sweeper and cleaner.

However, he always had the urge to do something in cricket and worked hard to make a name for himself.

His hard work paid dividends in 2018 when KKR secured his services for INR 80 lakh.

He took a proper home for his family with his IPL salary.

But getting picked for KKR was not the end of struggle for Rinku Singh.

He couldn't get many opportunities and in IPL 2021, he got ruled out of the first half of the season due to a career-threatening injury.

Rinku Singh made a stunning comeback in IPL 2022.

He won the game for KKR against Rajasthan Royals in a tricky chase scoring an unbeaten 42 off 23 balls.

Rinku Singh has always been there in domestic cricket and KKR but his amazing hitting capability is making people take notice of him now. Despite making his IPL debut back in 2018, he played only the 20th match of his career in the cash-rich league on Sunday (April 10). But now there is light at the end of the tunnel for him and will be looking to make the most of the opportunities.

