Who is Prince Yadav? 23-year-old who dismissed Travis Head in SRH vs LSG clash in IPL 2025 Prince Yadav picked up the prized wicket of Travis Head in the match between SRH and LSG at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025. Read the details about the rise of the 23-year-old in domestic cricket.

Travis Head, who was in terrific form, was cleaned up by Prince Yadav in the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The Australia international was dropped twice by Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi and was slowly inching towards another half-century but Prince bowled fill which Head missed completely as it went on to smash the middle stumps. With that, Head departed after scoring 47 runs off 28 deliveries.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Prince plays for Delhi in domestic cricket. He rose to prominence in the Delhi Premier League, where he represented Rishabh Pant’s Purani Dilli. The youngster clinched 13 wickets in 10 matches in the tournament, which helped him to get a call-up to Delhi’s white-ball squad. The selectors were heavily impressed with his ability to vary pace and LSG too were monitoring his progress.

Notably, in his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut against Uttar Pradesh, Prince picked up two wickets of Nitish Rana and Sameer Rizvi and on the next day, LSG signed him for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL mega-auction. In total, the pacer picked up 11 wickets in the SMAT in 2024 and finished as Delhi’s leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He played a major role in helping the team qualify for the semi-final and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prince clinched 11 at an average of 22.

Interestingly, Prince also played a part in Heinrich Klaasen walking back to the pavilion. In the final delivery of the 12th over, Nitish Kumar Reddy played it low and straight but it was in the air, which Prince attempted to catch. Even though he got his hands to it but failed to grab it. Nevertheless, the ball went to smash the stumps of the other end and interestingly, Heinrich Klaasen was found much ahead of the crease. He was run out on the non-striker’s end as the keeper-batter departed for 26 runs off 17 balls.