Who is Prema Rawat? India spinner replaces Shreyanka Patil in T20 World Cup 2026 squad

New Delhi:

Prema Rawat, a replacement who marked her presence in the Indian team: here’s all you need to know about her

India off-spinner Shreyanka Patil suffered an ankle ligament injury against Netherlands on Wednesday, which ruled her out of the competition. However, her injury didn’t bother India’s game plan, who registered a comfortable 95-run win over the Dutch in their second game of the competition.

India, in the meantime, have announced Prema Rawat as her replacement for the rest of the tournament. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has approved her replacement and the player is expected to join the squad soon.

Prema’s cricketing stats and background

Notably, Prema picked up eight wickets in five matches during India’s victorious campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. She was also the joint-leading wicket taker on India A’s tour of Australia last year, claiming seven wickets in three T20 matches. She has played five matches of the tournament, where she claimed 8 wickets at a staggering economy of 9.6. In the final of the tournament, she took 3 wickets while only giving 12 runs in 4 overs when India was defending 134.

In her childhood, Prema was skeptical about choosing between hockey or cricket. She eventually chose the latter and gave it her all. Hailing from Uttarakhand, she made her name through domestic leagues and was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 1.2 crore in the auction. She proved her mettle for the franchise, claiming three wickets in six matches and was selected in the India A squad for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

Indian team in T20 World Cup 2026

India registered a comfortable 64-run win over Pakistan and posted a historic tournament record of 209/5 to crush the Netherlands by 95 runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side now sits at the top of the chart, but they face a tough energy ahead with crucial matches still to come against South Africa, Bangladesh and Australia.

The women in blue are set to face South Africa on Sunday, June 21, in their third match of the tournament. This match holds extreme importance in the context of the nature of the group. To remain in the hunt for a spot in the semi-final, they need to pick up a win against either the Proteas or Australia, whom they play on June 28.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV Digital.

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