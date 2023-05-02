Who is Naveen-ul-Haq? Afghanistan pacer is trending for his on-field spat with Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a stunning fightback win against Lucknow Super Giants while defending a 127-run target on Monday, May 1. It was a low-scoring clash with the KL Rahul-led team bowled out on just 108 runs. Fans at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium were disappointed to be treated with just six sixes across both innings but witnessed an on-field altercation between Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

The former RCB skipper was triggered by the young pacer’s antics during the game and both cricketers were further involved in a heated exchange after the game. LSG’s Global Mentor Gautam Gambhir also joined the arguments as the focus shifted to the Kohli-Gambhir row. Players from both teams had to intervene to separate the former IPL captains to avoid further confrontation.

As things settled, Rahul and Kohli were spotted having a chat over what happened after the game. But Naveen triggered a further reaction from Kolhi as he avoided greeting both the batters, which also attracted a stare from Rahul.

Kohli and Gambhir’s aggressive on-field nature is no news for cricket fans so let’s focus on Naveen-ul-Haq.

Who is Naveen-ul-Haq?

Naveen, 22, a right-arm-pacer, made his international debut during an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2016 and his T20I debut in 2018. He quickly established as a prime pacer for Afghanistan in both white-ball teams and has taken 48 wickets from 34 international matches so far. He has been a regular performer in various T20 franchise leagues for the last few years and has been making a name in world cricket with some impressive outings lately.

In IPL, Lucknow Super Giants signed the Afghan pacer for his base price of INR 50 lakh. He missed the first few games with Mark Wood occupying the overseas spot. Naveen made his IPL debut on April 19 during a game against Rajasthan Royals but was not able to pick up any wickets.

But he has been in sensational form in his last three innings with seven wickets, including three against RCB in the latest clash. It will be interesting to see how he performs in LSG’s next game against Chennai Super Kings at home on May 3.

