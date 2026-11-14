Who is Mohit Ulva? 18-year-old pace sensation engineers improbable heist vs Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final

Al Amerat, Oman:

18-year-old pace-bowling all-rounder Mohit Ulva has etched his name in Indian cricketing folklore. Walking in at number ten with India reeling at 252 for eight in pursuit of Pakistan’s daunting 338 in the 2026 U19 Asia Cup Final, the right-arm medium pacer from Saurashtra engineered an improbable heist.

He walked into bat at number 10 with India reduced to 252 for eight. The match looked very much out of reach for the Lakshay Raichandani-led side, but Mohit as well as Manal Chauhan had other plans. The duo added 57 runs for the ninth wicket that dragged India back from the brink. Even after Chauhan fell for a gritty 47 in the 48th over, Ulva refused to blink, holding his nerve through a tense final over to complete one of the tournament's greatest chases.

He remained in the crease until the final delivery with India needing three runs to win. There was tremendous pressure on the youngster, who eventually smashed the flatter delivery on the shorter side towards the wide long-off boundary. The ball crossed the fence comfortably and following which, all the Indian players rushed to the field to celebrate with Mohit, who won the game for India in Oman.

Mohit Ulva’s rise to Indian cricket

A right-arm medium pacer and lower-order right-handed batter, Mohit has risen through Saurashtra’s age-group system. Originally from Surendranagar, Gujarat, he began playing tennis-ball cricket as an off-spinner before relocating to Rajkot following his father's job transfer. He trained at Jamnagar’s Cricket Bungalow under Mahendrasinh Chauhan, who is also the childhood coach of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and who converted him into a fast bowler.

“I believed in myself and had faith in God. I knew I could do it. This Asia Cup hadn't been particularly great for me as a bowler, and I hadn't got enough opportunities to prove myself as an all-rounder. But I always believed that I could deliver when given the chance. I needed Manal's support, though. The way he went out before me and set the momentum was incredible. He had created the platform, and I just needed to go out there and finish the job,” Mohit said after the game.

Prior to his national U19 selection, Mohit represented Anmol Kings Halar in the Saurashtra Premier League, where he played alongside India pacer Jaydev Unadkat. He first drew national attention earlier this season during the Youth Test series against Australia U19 in Rajkot, where he picked up three wickets for 37 runs and scored 92 off 84 deliveries.

Meanwhile, earlier in Saturday's final, Pakistan posted 337 for nine in 50 overs on the back of opener Usman Khan’s 107 and Farhan Yousaf’s 63. India’s chase was anchored early by Aaryavir Sehwag’s 58 and Lakshya’s 80 before a middle-order collapse set up Mohit’s decisive finish.

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India stun Pakistan with dramatic late comeback through Mohit Ulva, win U19 Asia Cup 2026 in Oman