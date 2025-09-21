Who is Mithun Manhas? Former cricketer set to become new BCCI President Mithun Manhas is set to become the new BCCI president. He has filed for nomination on Sunday, September 21. Notably, the former cricketer has represented Delhi in domestic cricket before and has also played 55 matches in the IPL.

New Delhi:

Former cricketer Mithun Manhas is set to replace Roger Binny as the new BCCI president. Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh were in the fray as well, but during a high-profile meeting in Delhi, Manhas was chosen for the role.

Apart from that, it was confirmed that the veteran administrator Rajeev Shukla will retain his spot as the vice-president. Another veteran administrator from Karnataka, Raghuram Bhatt, is set to take over as the new treasurer, while Arun Dhumal will retain his spot as IPL chairman. Devajit Saikia, who replaced Jay Shah as the BCCI chairman, will continue in his post.

Notably, Manhas’ name appeared out of surprise as he wasn’t in the discussion leading up to the meeting. Making his debut in the 1997/98 season, he has played 157 first-class matches in his career, scoring 9714 runs at an average of 45.82. He was a steady red-ball batter who could bowl on a part-time basis, but couldn’t crack the India code as the middle order was stacked with Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

In domestic cricket, he served as the captain of Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, winning them the title in the 2007/08 season. In that season, the 45-year-old led by example, scoring 921 runs at an average of 57.56. When it comes to white ball cricket, he played 221 matches, but again, he never got the opportunity to represent the national team. He has featured for India A in the past, before retiring in 2017.

When it comes to IPL, Manhas has played 55 games in the cash-rich tournament. He has represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Pune Warriors India (now defunct) and Chennai Super Kings. In these 55 matches, Manhas has scored 514 runs at a strike rate of 109.36.

Post-retirement journey

After retiring from cricket, Manhas transitioned into administration and has been associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JSCA). He has also represented the board in BCCI’s AGMs in the past. On Sunday, September 21, he filed his nomination for BCCI president, and the move will be confirmed in BCCI’s next AGM on September 28.