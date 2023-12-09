WPL auction: Who is Kashvee Gautam, record-breaking player to earn more than Harmanpreet Kaur, Ecclestone?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, MUMBAI INDIANS Kashvee Gautam and Harmanpreet Kaur.

WPL auction: India's rising star Kashvee Gautam became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Women's Premier League as she was picked by Gujarat Giants for a massive sum of INR 2 Crore. Kashvee, who is an uncapped Indian, goes past Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur's auction price too. She was one of the most sought-out players in the WPL 2024 auction and emerged out to be the joint most-expensive pick of the just concluded bidding war.

The Indian star Kashvee was picked by Gujarat Giants, who came into the auctions with their task cut out. The GG side released more than half of their squad and had 10 slots available to be filled. Kashvee was one player who attracted bids from several teams namely - Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz and GG. She came into the auction arena with INR 10 lakh as her base price and was picked for 2 crore.

Who is Kashvee Gautam?

Kashvee Gautam is a 20-year-old Indian fast-bowling all-rounder. She etched her name into the history books when she picked all ten wickets in a one-day game against Arunachal Pradesh while playing for Chandigarh in 2020. This also included a hat trick. Kashvee is a capable batter, who can slog some runs if required.

The 20-year-old was also part of India U-23 squad which won the ACC Emerging tournament earlier this year. Kashvee was part of Playing XI for two matches in the rain-hit event. She was in the squad of Trailblazers in the now-erstwhile Women's T20 Challenge. Recently, Kashvee was seen in action in two of India A's games against England A. She also picked three wickets in those matches.

Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur was picked by Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2023 auction for 1.80 Crore. She was the joint 10th most-expensive player in that auction. England star Sophie Ecclestone was also picked for 1.8 crore in the previous auction. Harmanpreet led the MI side to victory in WPL 2023.

Among other picks, GG also signed Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy and Tarannum Pathan in their squad.

