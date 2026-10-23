Who is Jintimani Kalita? 22-year-old Assam cricketer makes India debut vs Zimbabwe

Vadodara:

India have handed a debut cap to youngster Jintimani Kalita in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Vadodara. Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed the cap to the 22-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler, who hails from Assam.

Now, Kalita wasn’t originally drafted in the squad. A late injury to Renuka Singh Thakur forced the team management to change personnel and that’s when Kalita was brought in and was immediately handed a debut by captain Smriti Mandhana. Renuka, in the meantime, has reported to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where she will be working to develop her bowling workload.

Meanwhile, Kalita’s debut also marked the next stage of her progression through India's domestic and developmental cricket system. She had travelled with the senior squad for the preceding T20I series against Zimbabwe, which India won 3-0, but remained on the sidelines throughout the matches. Her inclusion in the ODI setup gave her the opportunity to make her first international appearance.

Kalita represented Mumbai Indians in WPL

Kalita was first identified by the Mumbai Indians scouting team. They eventually signed the cricketer for Rs 10 lakh at the inaugural auction in 2023. It allowed her to share the dressing room with some of the biggest names of the game, including Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, among others. With that, she also became the first cricketer from North-East India to feature in the cash-rich league.

She subsequently played 13 matches for Mumbai Indians over two seasons, gaining plenty of experience in a franchise environment. Gujarat Giants later signed her for Rs 10 lakh in January 2026 as an injury replacement for Titas Sadhu, but Kalita did not feature in a match for the franchise during that season.

Her development has also involved assignments with India A. It provided her opportunities to face overseas opposition outside the senior international team. Notably, she was part of the India A white-ball series against Australia A in September 2026 and had earlier toured England with the developmental side.

Now, she has the perfect opportunity to prove her mettle in international cricket and may even cement her spot in the ODI scheme of things as the team management will eye to build a settled squad for the ODI World Cup in 2029.

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