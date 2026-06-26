Who is Jai Moondra, Rajasthan-born player who makes debut for Ireland in 1st T20I against India?

New Delhi:

Jai Moondra makes his international debut during the Ireland vs India 1st T20I in Belfast as the two teams begin a new era in the format. Both have new T20I captains as Lorcan Tucker takes the reins from Paul Stirling, while Shreyas Iyer has replaced T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first as Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on making his international debut. However, a Rajasthan-born player makes his international debut against India during the series opener for Ireland.

"I think it gives our lads a great opportunity. We have Jai Moondra and Matt Hollard making their debut today, so hopefully they can make a big impact. Jai’s a new ball bowler. I think he swings it up top. He has had good success in domestic cricket," Tucker said at the toss.

Who is Moondra? All you need to know about him

Moondra was born in the town of Tonk in Rajasthan on January 10, 1997. He began his professional career as a fast bowler. However, he developed himself into a top-order batter and a left-arm spinner. He then came back to fast bowling.

Moondra had contemplated quitting cricket in 2019; however, gave one final chance to the sport. "After college in 2019, I thought my cricket journey would be over if I got a full-time corporate job. I wanted to give myself a last chance with cricket. So, I quit!" Moondra told Cricket Ireland.

Moondra moved to Ireland in 2021 on a student visa to pursue an M Tech degree. He kept playing cricket and joined the Leinster Cricket Club in Dublin. The Rajasthan-born obtained Irish citizenship in 2025 and continued to impress in Ireland's domestic cricket. He has also become an aggressive lower-order batter along with his left-arm pace. He was then called up to the Ireland senior side in 2026. "He's shown real skill with the new ball. Left arm, obviously, a slight change of angle, and his ability to move the new ball has been really impressive. He's shown good pace. Those are the attributes we're looking for in a fast bowler in T20. He's got all the skills," said Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker on Moondra.

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