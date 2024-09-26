Thursday, September 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Who is Drona Desai, Gujarat teenager to belt 498 runs in a single innings and smash records?

Who is Drona Desai, Gujarat teenager to belt 498 runs in a single innings and smash records?

Drona Desai, an 18-year-old prodigy from Gujarat, wasn't aware that he was so close to 500 during his marathon knock in the Diwan Ballubhai Cup under-19 tournament in Gandhinagar. Desai joined the elite list of Indian batters to smash such high scores.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: September 26, 2024 10:52 IST
Gujarat prodigy Drona entered the record books with a
Image Source : GETTY Gujarat prodigy Drona entered the record books with a marathon knock in the Diwan Ballubhai Cup under-19 tournament in Gandhinagar

Drona Desai, a name you might not have heard but are going to a lot in the coming days, smashed a humongous 498 runs in a single innings. Desai, playing for his school St Xaviers (Loyola), played the marathon knock against JL English School in the Diwan Ballubhai Cup under-19 tournament in Gandhinagar at the Shivay Cricket Ground. Desai now joined the likes of Pranav Dhanaware, Prithvi Shaw and Armaan Jaffer to go that big in just one innings.

"I wasn't aware I was so near to 500. There was no scoreboard, and my team didn't inform me. I went to play my stroke and got out, but I'm happy to have made those runs," Desai was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The 18-year-old smashed 86 fours and seven sixes during his knock, which came off 320 balls. St Xaviers achieved a victory by an innings and 712 runs against JL English School, who were playing with just a 10-player side as one of them arrived late.

"I began to play cricket at the age of seven and my father pushed me hard as he felt I have in me to become a good cricketer," Desai said, who took up the sport after watching his idol Sachin Tendulkar bat. "He [his father] took me to JP Sir (Jayprakash Patel) who had coached more than 40 cricketers. Such is the scenario that since standard 8 to 12, I just went to school for my exams. I just continued playing cricket and am hoping to make it big one day," Desai added.

 

Related Stories
BCCI to allow 5 player retentions for IPL 2025 with no RTM card option in auction, reports

BCCI to allow 5 player retentions for IPL 2025 with no RTM card option in auction, reports

'I thought playing IPL and just...': Dhawan opens up on lack of inspiration after calling it of

'I thought playing IPL and just...': Dhawan opens up on lack of inspiration after calling it of

India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Desai, who has represented Gujarat at the Under-14 level, might push his case for the U19 side for the state with the knock, that helped him put his name in the elite list. Desai joined Mumbai's Pranav Dhanawade (1009*), Prithvi Shaw (546), Dr Havewalla (515), Chamanlal (506 not out) and Arman Jaffer (498) on the list of Indian cricketers to play the longest innings.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement