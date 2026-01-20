Who is Deeya Yadav? 16-year-old sets new record in WPL history Delhi Capitals handed a WPL debut to 16-year-old batter Deeya Yadav against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium. Picked for Rs 10 lakh after strong domestic performances, the teenager earned praise from skipper Jemimah Rodrigues for her power-hitting ability.

The spotlight at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai turned firmly toward youth as Delhi Capitals introduced a teenage debutant for their Women’s Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. With the tournament intensifying as each fixture passes, DC made a bold call by handing a place in the playing XI to 16-year-old batter Deeya Yadav against the defending champions.

The decision underlined Delhi’s intent to inject fresh energy into their lineup as they look to challenge a well-settled Mumbai side. Deeya, still in her mid-teens, has built a reputation at the domestic level for fearless strokeplay at the top of the order, prompting the Capitals’ management to fast-track her into the WPL spotlight.

At the toss, Delhi captain Jemimah Rodrigues did not shy away from highlighting the teenager’s potential impact, offering a glimpse into what fans could expect from the young batter.

“Deeya Yadav comes in. She’s 16, but she can really smash the ball out of the park. That’s all I’ll say,” Jemimah said after the toss.

Deeya Yadav's journey

Deeya’s rise through the ranks has been rapid. She was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh at the auction following a productive domestic season with Haryana. During the 2025/26 campaign of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the right-hander emerged as a key top-order contributor, amassing close to 300 runs across eight innings while maintaining a strike rate in the region of 130. Her consistency and ability to score briskly caught the attention of talent scouts across franchises.

Her domestic success extended beyond state cricket. Representing the North Zone in the Senior Inter Zonal T20 tournament, Deeya accumulated over 150 runs, playing a significant role in guiding her side to the final. Those performances further strengthened her case as one of the most exciting young batters coming through the system.

Nicknamed ‘Choti Shafali’ in reference to her idol Shafali Verma, Deeya is known for her attacking mindset and willingness to take on bowlers from the outset. That fearless approach now earns her an opportunity on one of the biggest stages in women’s franchise cricket. She also became the youngster cricketer ever to feature in the playing XI of any WPL team.