Who is Arjun Rajput? 19-year-old stuns Pakistan with counterattacking century in U19 Asia Cup

Al Amerat:

When India U19 found themselves in trouble against Pakistan’s new-ball attack, it wasn't one of the high-profile top-order names who steadied the ship, but 19-year-old Punjab all-rounder Arjun Rajput. His counter-attacking knock under intense pressure at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground was just the latest evidence of a cricketer fast turning into a reliable big-match asset for the national junior setup.

Notably, India were put under serious trouble against the arch-rivals as the Men in Blue were reduced to 42/4 at one stage. Since he arrived, things changed significantly for the Lakshay Raichandani-led side as Arjun took the attack to the opposition. Earlier in the day, Pakistan pacers were dictating the play, but the all-rounder wasn’t scared to play his shots despite being under pressure and eventually completed his century in 80 balls.

Arjun’s rise to India U19 team

Hailing from Jalandhar, Rajput's rise through the domestic pipeline is a story of quiet persistence. A classic left-handed middle-order batter who doubles as a tight right-arm off-spinner, he cut his teeth in the competitive Punjab age-group circuit, shining in both the Cooch Behar and Veenu Mankad Trophies. What caught the selectors’ eye, however, was his seamless transition to senior-adjacent competitive cricket in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, where he anchored the Ludhiana Lions middle order with explosive knocks like a 46-ball 78 against Mohali.

That domestic form translated directly to international age-group opportunities, where Rajput’s utility as a balance-provider came to the fore during home and away Youth ODI series against Sri Lanka and Australia earlier this year. He is someone who is capable of rotating strike against spin and accelerating late. His composure matches his dual-skill value, demonstrated by his miserly 3/8 spell with the ball against Nepal in India’s U19 Asia Cup opener.

In the match against Pakistan, the commentators were not shy to compare him with the legendary Yuvraj Singh. He is someone who is very reliable with the bat in the middle overs and someone who can break partnerships with his off-spin bowling. It’s one profile that India lacks in senior cricket at the moment and if Arjun keeps up with his form, he could potentially be one of the players to watch out for. Particularly with IPL auction around the corner.

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