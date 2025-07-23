Who is Anshul Kamboj, fast bowler who made his debut in IND vs ENG 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester? Anshul Kamboj became the 318th player to make his Test debut for India in the fourth of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. He was called up to the squad only after injuries to Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Know more about Kamboj here:

MANCHESTER:

The fourth Test between England and India got underway at Old Trafford in Manchester, even as the hosts won the toss and opted to bowl. England made only one change in their line-up, including Liam Dawson in their playing XI. However, India made three changes due to injuries in their camp, and that has paved the way for Anshul Kamboj to make his Test debut at Old Trafford.

Interestingly, in 1990, India's legendary bowler Anil Kumble also made his Test debut at the same venue. Coincidentally, both Kumble and Kamboj have picked 10 wickets in an innings in first-class cricket, with the former doing it against Pakistan while the debutant did so for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy.

Kamboj made his Ranji Trophy debut in 2022

Anshul Kamboj, born on December 6 in 2000, made his first-class debut during the Ranji Trophy for Haryana in February 2022. He has taken rapid strides since then to make an impression in red-ball cricket, picking up 79 wickets in just 24 matches (41 innings) at an impeccable average of 22.88. He is pretty much decent with the bat too, lower down the order, having scored 486 runs in 34 outings at an average of 16.2.

Anshul played for CSK in IPL 2025

The 24-year-old was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 3.4 crore and did well, picking up eight wickets in as many matches at an average of 28.6 and a strike rate of 18.9. Previously, he also represented five-time champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, accounting for two wickets in three outings.

Kamboj impressed during India A's tour of England Lions

Recently, just before the Test series began, Anshul Kamboj toured the UK with the India A side to play two first-class matches against England Lions. He performed well, picking up five wickets and also scored a half-century (51*) batting down the order.

Having made it to the senior Test team only at the age of 24, Anshul Kamboj has a great chance to make a statement with his bowling in Manchester.

