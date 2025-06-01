Who can play in place of Richard Gleeson for MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 if pacer is not available? Richard Gleeson left his final over in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans midway and is nursing a hamstring injury. MI are fretting over the availability of him and also Deepak Chahar. Here is who can play for Richard Gleeson if the English pacer fails to make it for the Qualifier 2.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians look to keep their hopes of a sixth IPL title alive as they face off against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. Hit with a couple of injury concerns, MI look to go past PBKS in the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to set up a final meet with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MI are fretting over the availability of pacers Deepak Chahar and Richard Gleeson. Chahar missed MI's Eliminator clash against Gujarat Titans due to the hamstring issue he picked up during MI's clash against Punjab Kings in the league stage. Notably, Gleeson made his MI debut in the Eliminator clash and picked up the prized wicket of Sai Sudharsan.

There are concerns over Gleeson as he is also nursing a hamstring issue. Gleeson played his maiden game of IPL 2025 against GT, however, he left his final over midway in the run-chase. Youngster Ashwani Kumar came to bowl the remainder of the three balls. With not a big turnaround between the games, Gleeson would not get much time to recover.

If he misses out, MI will need to try more players which would leave their third and fourth seam options light after the heavy two of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Who can replace Gleeson if the Qualifier 2 if he is not fit?

MI can look to Reece Topley or Satyanarayan Raju if Gleeson is not fit. Topley would be a direct swap without giving MI the need to tinker with their overseas combination. Topley and Chahar were the only MI players to have visited the Narendra Modi Stadium on the eve of the game which might be an indication that Topley could get a nod if Gleeson is out of the clash.

Going with Satyanarayan is another option MI could try. They played him in two matches earlier in the season and the pacer bagged a solitary wicket. Bringing Satyanarayan would open MI to add an overseas player, which could likely be Charith Asalanka or Becon Jacobs.