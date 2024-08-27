Who are the 4 Indians to be sworn in as ICC Chairman before Jay Shah?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shashank Manohar and Jay Shah.

Jay Shah has become the new chairman of the International Cricket Council. Shah, who served in the roles of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, will take the top post in the ICC from December 1st onwards.

Shah is the youngest man to become an ICC chairman. He is the fifth Indian to take the top post in the International body. There have been four others before him to take the ICC chair's post.

All the four Indians to become ICC chairman

Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan, and Shashank Manohar are the Indians to have held the post of the ICC chairman before. Dalmiya was the first Indian to have been sworn in as the chairman. He served in the role from 1997 to 2000. Pawar held the role from 2010 to 2012. Srinivasan was the last Indian to be the ICC chairman, assuming the office from 2014 to 2015.

Shah was elected unopposed following the decision of Barclay to not go for a third term. Shah gave his first reaction after being named the new chairman. "I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah stated.

"I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.

"While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways," he added.