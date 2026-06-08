Who are the 10 Indian stars to take a fifer on Test debut as Manav Suthar joins elite list? Check details

New Delhi:

The ongoing only Test between India and Afghanistan has set the eyes of many on debutant Manav Suthar. The two sides met for the clash in Mullanpur from June 6th. The game began with India coming in to bat first and posting a total of 568 runs in the first innings of the game.

With the ball in hand, the Indian team performed brilliantly, limiting Afghanistan to a score of 152 runs in the first innings of the game. It was the performance of Manav Suthar that stood out for the side. The spinner conceded 33 runs in the 22 overs that he bowled and took six wickets to his name as well.

Doing so, Suthar became the 10th Indian player in history to take a fifer on his Test debut. The likes of Mohammad Nissar, VV Kumar, Syed Abid Ali, Dilip Doshi, Narendra Hirwani, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, and now Manav Suthar are the players who have taken five-fors on their Test debut.

Also Read: Manav Suthar's six-for helps India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan, visitors trail by 412 runs

India maintain dominance, enforces follow-on in Mullanpur

Speaking of the game between India and Afghanistan, after limiting the visitors to a score of 152 runs in the first innings, the Indian team has enforced a follow-on while maintaining a lead of 412 runs against the visitors. With Manav Suthar breathing fire for the hosts, India will look to take quick wickets and hope to end the game on day 3 itself.

However, doing so could prove to be a tough task, and there is a high possibility that the game goes into day 4.

Five-wicket hauls in Test debut for India:

Mohammad Nissar vs ENG at Lord's in 1932

VV Kumar vs PAK at Delhi in 1961

Syed Abid Ali vs AUS at Adelaide in 1967

Dilip Doshi vs AUS at Chennai in 1979

Narendra Hirwani vs WI at Chennai in1988

Amit Mishra vs AUS at Mohali in 2008

Ravichandran Ashwin vs WI at Delhi in 2011

Mohammed Shami vs WI at Kolkata in 2013

Axar Patel vs ENG at Chennai in 2021

Manav Suthar vs AFG at Mullanpur in 2026

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