Who are seven unbeaten Indian cricketers in international cricket in 2025? Only 2 are in Asia Cup Only seven Indian cricketers are unbeaten in international cricket in 2025. Out of which, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav tops the list with nine straight wins. He surpassed Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma with the win against Pakistan.

Dubai:

India have been highly successful in the 2025 calendar year so far. They did lose the fifth Test to Australia in Sydney, but turned things around in the T20I series against England. The Rohit Sharma-led side went on to win the Champions Trophy as well, beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai. After the IPL, the young Test side produced a fantastic show in England as the series finished 2-2. Currently, playing in the Asia Cup, India have already defeated UAE and Pakistan in their first two games.

Amid a dominant run in international cricket, seven Indian players remain unbeaten in 2025. Leading the list is Kuldeep Yadav, who surged to the top following India’s recent win over Pakistan. The left-arm leg-spinner now boasts eight wins without a single defeat this year, overtaking Shreyas Iyer in the process. Joining them in this elite group are Rohit Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh, all yet to taste defeat in international matches in 2025.

Undefeated Indians in 2025 in international cricket

Players Winning streak Kuldeep Yadav 09 Shreyas Iyer 08 Rohit Sharma 08 Harshit Rana 06 Arshdeep Singh 04 Shivam Dube 04 Rinku Singh 03

India qualify for Super 4s of Asia Cup

With wins over UAE and Pakistan, India have qualified for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup. They became the first team to achieve the figure. On the other hand, there’s no clarity about their opponents in the next round.

Interestingly, Pakistan, after their defeat to India, have threatened to leave the Asia Cup midway. Notably, the Suryakumar-led side refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team after the match, which rattled the arch-rivals, as captain Salman Agha refused to take part in the post-match presentation.

Soon after that, PCB wrote to ICC, requesting to release match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup. However, the governing body refused Pakistan’s request. After that, it needs to be seen if Pakistan boycott the match against UAE or they continue to play the Asia Cup.