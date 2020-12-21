Aus vs Ind: 4-0 loss on the cards if India do not come back strong, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sunil Gavaskar.

As India recovers from the humiliating loss in Adelaide Test against hosts Australia, Sunil Gavaskar feared that India could lose the series 4-0 if they don't turn for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne with a positive mindset.

India endured a heart-wrenching loss on the third day of the first Test when the entire batting-order bundled out for a record 36; setting hosts a target of 90. Expectedly, the Indian appalling show was criticised by fans and critics alike as Indian defensive frailties in overseas conditions were exposed once again.

With days to go for the Melbourne Test, Gavaskar felt that making a comeback after the loss is possible, given India show positive intent this Saturday.

“India should start the Melbourne Test well, it’s necessary for them to step onto the ground with a lot of positivity. Australia’s weak point is their batting,” Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

“India have to believe that they can come back in the remainder of the Test series. If India don’t find the positivity, then there 4-0 series loss can happen. But if they have positivity, why not? It can happen (comeback). It’s natural that there is anger after such a performance. But in cricket, anything can happen."

He further felt changes in the line-up are imminent for the Test and suggested KL Rahul instead of Prithvi Shaw as the opener while pushing Shubman Gill down the middle-order for Test debut.

“India will look at making 2 changes. Firstly, maybe Kl Rahul should replace Prithvi Shaw as an opener. At No. 5 or No. 6, Shubman Gill should come in. His form has been good. Things can change if we start well,” Gavaskar said.