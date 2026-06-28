Which is the only team to not score a single goal in FIFA World Cup 2026?

New Delhi:

Panama have become the only team at the FIFA World Cup 2026 yet to score a single goal, following defeats in their opening two Group L matches against Ghana and Croatia. With two 1-0 losses, they are already out of the race for the round of 32. The team will play England in their final group stage clash, where the goal will certainly be to improve their attacking efficiency and break the curse.

Notably, Panama began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Ghana, where they remained defensively disciplined but failed to convert limited attacking opportunities. A similar pattern followed against Croatia, where Panama again held firm for long periods before conceding another solitary goal in a tight contest.

Despite competing well in phases, Panama’s inability to finish chances has left them without a breakthrough. Across both matches, they have struggled to create clear-cut chances in the final third, often relying on counterattacks that failed to trouble opposition goalkeepers significantly.

Coach Thomas Christiansen’s side have shown structure and work rate, but the absence of a clinical striker and limited creativity in midfield have repeatedly stalled their attacking play. Even when they managed possession spells, final passes and finishing quality have been missing at crucial moments.

Can they break the curse against mighty England?

Panama now face England in their final Group L match, a fixture that carries no qualification significance but offers a chance to avoid finishing the tournament without a goal. England, already strong favourites to top the group, are expected to dominate possession and pressure Panama’s defence for long stretches.

For Panama, the match represents a final opportunity to salvage pride in a campaign that has otherwise been defined by narrow defeats and a historic lack of goals. Any positive result or even a single goal would help soften the impact of their group-stage exit and provide a rare highlight in an otherwise difficult tournament. Coach Thomas Christiansen is expected to rotate parts of his squad, but will still demand greater attacking intent in what could be their last appearance on the World Cup stage for four years.

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