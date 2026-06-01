Which is the only T20 final that Krunal Pandya has lost in his entire career as his IPL streak continues?

New Delhi:

Krunal Pandya is undefeated in the Indian Premier League finals. Playing a crucial role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 2026 title, the all-rounder clinched his fifth personal IPL title. This was his second-straight one for RCB after also being a cornerstone in the previous title run, too.

Pandya has had two stellar seasons with Bengaluru now. He scored 226 runs and took 14 wickets in 2026 after tallying 17 wickets and having scored 109 runs from six innings. The senior Pandya has now won his fifth IPL title, with the other three coming for the Mumbai Indians.

How is Krunal's record in IPL finals?

Krunal has been part of five IPL wins now. He has played five finals and has won all of them. He is only one of five players to have played in three or more IPL finals and won all of them. His five wins are also the second-most final wins for a player without suffering a loss. Only Rohit Sharma has more (6) without suffering a single defeat in an IPL final.

Apart from his titles for the RCB in 2025 and 2026, Krunal won the IPL thrice with the MI in 2017, 2019 and 2020. He had strong seasons with the MI in 2017 and 2019.

What is Krunal's record in all T20 finals?

Krunal has played seven T20 finals in all. Apart from the five he played in the IPL, he has also been part of two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy finals. One was in 2014 when Baroda defeated Uttar Pradesh by three runs to win the premier domestic T20 title. And the other was in 2023, when he was the captain of the Baroda side in their runner-up run in the SMAT. Baroda lost the final by 20 runs to Punjab, which stands as Krunal's only defeat in a T20 final.

Krunal's record in T20 finals:

Finals Played: 7

Finals won: 6

Finals lost: 1

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