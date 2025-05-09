Which cities were supposed to host remaining matches of IPL 2025 amid Indo-Pak tensions? Check full schedule

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground on Friday, May 9, however, the tournament was 'temporarily suspended' due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. The India-Pakistan tensions hit IPL on Thursday after the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala was abandoned midway. Punjab Kings were 122/1 after 10.1 overs before the players were called back with the official message being 'floodlight failure'.
The stadium was evacuated quickly and the match was eventually abandoned as nearby areas such as Pathankot, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Jammu observed a blackout following reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.
The tournaments stands suspended with immediate effect. 12 league games and four playoff matches, including the final, were left to be played with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru closing in on a spot in the playoffs and Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals being the other teams in contention. Here's a full list of matches which are left to be played, city-wise-
Lucknow
- May 9 - LSG vs RCB
- May 18 - LSG vs SRH
Delhi
- May 11 - DC vs GT
Ahmedabad
- May 11 - PBKS vs MI - 3:30 PM
- May 14 - GT vs LSG
- May 18 - GT vs CSK - 3:30 PM
Mumbai
- May 15 - MI vs DC
Hyderabad
- May 10 - SRH vs KKR
- May 20 - Qualifier 1
- May 21 - Eliminator
Kolkata
- May 23 - Qualifier 2
- May 25 - Final
Bengaluru
- May 13 - RCB vs SRH
- May 17 - RCB vs KKR
Chennai
- May 12 - CSK vs RR
Jaipur
- May 16 - RR vs PBKS
|
IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
|Indian Army destroyed Pakistan's drone attacks along LoC | Watch video
|Chandigarh on high alert: Sirens sound after air attack warning, residents urged to stay indoors