Which cities were supposed to host remaining matches of IPL 2025 amid Indo-Pak tensions? Check full schedule The 2025 edition of the IPL has been suspended amid escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. 12 league games and four playoff matches including the final were left to be played after the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala was called off midway through.

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were scheduled to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at their home ground on Friday, May 9, however, the tournament was 'temporarily suspended' due to the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan. The India-Pakistan tensions hit IPL on Thursday after the PBKS vs DC clash in Dharamsala was abandoned midway. Punjab Kings were 122/1 after 10.1 overs before the players were called back with the official message being 'floodlight failure'.

The stadium was evacuated quickly and the match was eventually abandoned as nearby areas such as Pathankot, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Jammu observed a blackout following reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

The tournaments stands suspended with immediate effect. 12 league games and four playoff matches, including the final, were left to be played with Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru closing in on a spot in the playoffs and Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals being the other teams in contention. Here's a full list of matches which are left to be played, city-wise-

Lucknow

May 9 - LSG vs RCB

May 18 - LSG vs SRH

Delhi

May 11 - DC vs GT

Ahmedabad

May 11 - PBKS vs MI - 3:30 PM

May 14 - GT vs LSG

May 18 - GT vs CSK - 3:30 PM

Mumbai

May 15 - MI vs DC

Hyderabad

May 10 - SRH vs KKR

May 20 - Qualifier 1

May 21 - Eliminator

Kolkata

May 23 - Qualifier 2

May 25 - Final

Bengaluru

May 13 - RCB vs SRH

May 17 - RCB vs KKR

Chennai

May 12 - CSK vs RR

Jaipur