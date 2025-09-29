Which 5 huge records Smriti Mandhana can break in Women's ODI World Cup 2025? Smriti Mandhana would be India's big hope for runs in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025 that kicks off on September 30 in Guwahati. Here is a list of five records Mandhana can break during the course of the tournament.

India are set to kick off their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 campaign on the opening day of the tournament on September 30 with a clash against Sri Lanka. The Women in Blue are hunting for their maiden senior ICC women's title after having suffered multiple heartbreaks in recent times.

The Women in Blue will be banking on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and young opener Pratika Rawal to lead the charge with the bat. Mandhana is on a run-scoring spree this year, having amassed 928 runs in 14 matches this year. Meanwhile, she has some huge records in her sights as the Indian vice-captain gears up to leave no stone unturned in the tournament.

5 records Mandhana can break in Women's ODI World Cup 2025:

1 - Most runs in a calendar year: Mandhana is second on the list of scoring the most ODI runs in a single calendar year. With 928 runs to her name, the Southpaw is 43 runs away from breaking former Aussie great Belinda Clark's record. Clark had hit 970 runs in 16 matches in 1997, including three centuries and four half tons.

2 - Mandhana set to become first player to 1000 runs: Meanwhile, the vice-captain is 72 runs away from becoming the first player in the history of women's cricket to score 1000 runs in ODI cricket. With Clark's 970 being the record, no women's player has breached the 1000-run mark, which looks very much gettable for Mandhana.

3 - Most centuries in a calendar year: Another yearly record which would be in the mind of the opening batter is the record for most centuries in ODIs in a calendar year. She has already slammed four tons in 2025 and is joint with her own number of centuries from 2024. Hitting one more ton would mean she would have the most ODI centuries in a calendar year.

4 - Fastest to 5000 ODI runs: This is another world record that Mandhana can create during the Women's ODI World Cup. Mandhana needs 112 runs to become just the fifth women's batter to hit 5000 runs in the format, and if she completes them in this tournament, she will become the fastest women to get to the mark.

5 - Mandhana eyes another 5000 milestone: Meanwhile, Mandhana is closing in on another 5000-run milestone. She has opened the innings in all but one match in her career. The Southpaw has scored 4863 runs at the top of the order for India and needs another 137 to become just the second opener in the world to score 5000 runs in Women ODIs.