"Whether it’s opening the batting or at No. 4, my record was very good": Ajinkya Rahane eyes ODI comeback

Ajinkya Rahane has been a mainstay in India's Test squad from a long time but his limited-overs career is on a standstill in the past couple of years. Rahane, who last played an ODI for India in 2018, is desperate to make a comeback in the limited-overs set-up.

Rahane has a decent record in ODIs with 2962 runs in 90 matches at an average of 35.26. He scored 843 runs while batting at the most talked-about batting position in the last couple of years for Team India - No. 4 in 27 matches with an average of 36.65.

“I think the first plan is to come back in ODI cricket. I don’t generally talk about my records but I think an important factor is my record is actually really good over the last 3-4 years before I was dropped,” Rahane told India Today.

“Whether it’s opening the batting or at No. 4, my record was very good, my strike rate again was very good. I think my aim is to come back into the ODI set-up. I don’t when the opportunity will come but I have to work hard, I am working really hard on all the aspects. I am really confident about myself. It’s all about having the self-belief and being positive, being fearless.”

As an opener, Rahane has slammed 1937 runs from 54 matches including three centuries, but the immense success of Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan at the top put his position in jeopardy, despite decent show.

Rahane feels IPL is the best platform for him to make his comeback in India's limited-overs set-up. The 32-year-old said he is focussing on playing with freedom in the cash-rich league for his new franchise Delhi Capitals.

“I don’t have to prove it to anyone. Yes, IPL is the best platform. I don’t have to prove to anyone, it’s all about playing with freedom and playing for my team and doing well for my team,” Rahane added.

“If I contribute to my team, I think other factors will happen automatically. That said, my records in ODI before I was dropped was very good. I am not thinking about proving to anyone. Working hard on my game and keeping improving day by day and being positive is what I am planning to do.”

