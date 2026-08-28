Where to watch South Africa vs Namibia tri-series live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the tri-series between South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The three sides will take on each other in the series and will hope to put in their best performances and come out on top. It is worth noting that the tri-series begins with South Africa taking on Namibia.

The two sides will meet at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on August 28th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. After the clash against Namibia, South Africa will take on Zimbabwe on August 29. Furthermore, Namibia and Zimbabwe will take on each other on August 31.

The 4th game of the series will see South Africa taking on Zimbabwe on September 1. The 5th game will see Namibia taking on Zimbabwe on September 3, and Namibia will take on South Africa in the 6th game on September 4. The final of the tri-series will be held on September 6.

With the series right around the corner, it is clear that South Africa will come into the tri-series as the clear favourites, but the side will not take Zimbabwe or Namibia lightly, and it could be interesting to see how the Proteas fare against the two sides and whether or not they are able to come out on top.

South Africa vs Namibia - Broadcast details

When will the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I begin?

The South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, August 28th.

At what time will the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I begin?

The South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where is the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I being played?

The South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I will be played at Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Where can you watch the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I in India?

The live telecast for the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I will not be available on television.

Where can you watch the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I in India?

The live stream for the South Africa vs Namibia 1st T20I will be available on the Fancode app and website.

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