Where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test live on TV and stream online in India?

Trinidad:

West Indies host Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting Saturday, July 25 in Tarouba, Trinidad. Babar Azam, who returned to captaincy, will seek Pakistan’s first win in the World Test Championship cycle, but most importantly, prove his credentials in the longest format of the game with his bat and also leadership credibility.

Notably, Shan Masood was removed as captain after a disappointing run that included a Bangladesh whitewash. However, Pakistan have retained an experienced core featuring Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas and Saud Shakeel, whose availability depended on fitness clearance, as they look to stabilise their red-ball fortunes ahead of a tougher tour of England later this summer.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be led by Roston Chase and have refreshed their squad after a difficult period in Test cricket. Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop has earned his maiden Test call-up following consistent domestic performances, while opener Kirk McKenzie returns in place of the injured John Campbell. The hosts will, however, be without fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, who is unavailable for personal reasons, leaving a gap in their pace attack.

The series is expected to hinge on how quickly Pakistan's experienced batting adapts to Caribbean conditions and whether West Indies can exploit home pitches with a spin-pace combination led by Jomel Warrican and Jayden Seales. For both teams, the two-match contest offers an early opportunity to gain valuable World Test Championship points and build momentum before demanding assignments later in the year.

West Indies vs Pakistan Broadcast details

When will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test match take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin on Saturday, July 24.

At what time will the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test match begin?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test match being played?

The West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Where can you watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The live telecast for West Indies vs Pakistan is not available in India.

Where can you watch the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The live streaming for the West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be available on Fancode.

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