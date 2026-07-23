Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on TV and stream online?

Harare:

After the disappointing campaign against Ireland and England, the Men in Blue would look to get back on their feet in the three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe, which begins on Thursday, July 23.

India’s recent outings in the United Kingdom have put the team under the scanner, as they failed to win any of the matches against Ireland and England, suffering 2-0 and 4-0 defeats, respectively. It was capped off with another 2-1 defeat against the Three Lions in the ODIs.

Newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer is yet to win a single match as the leader and that’s slightly concerning as well. The series against the Chevrons will be key for him as well as for the entire batting unit, which has failed to live up to its reputation in recent times.

Eyes would also be on the young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who would look to cement his place at the top of the order in the absence of Sanju Samson, who was excluded from the team. Sooryavanshi would be returning to the same venue where he produced his iconic knock in the U-19 World Cup final, which India won, defeating Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, suffered a series defeat to Bangladesh in the three-match T20Is. However, they stunned the Bangla Tigers with an ODI and Test series win over them at home. However, the Chevrons will look to fancy their chances at home under captain Sikandar Raza, despite India's stronger squad. With experienced players like Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brian Bennett in the side, the hosts will look to put India under pressure in the short three-match series.

India vs Zimbabwe - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 23.

At what time will the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be played in Harare

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be available on Unite8Sports.

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match will be available on FanCode.

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