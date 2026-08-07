Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI, Tour Match live on TV and stream online in India?

Colombo:

India and Sri Lanka are all set to take on each other in a two-game Test series. The first Test of the series will be held at Galle International Stadium from August 15th. It is worth noting that before the start of the series, Indiawill be taking on Sri Lanka Cricket XI for a tour match.

The clash will be a three-day practice match to better prepare the two sides for the start of the series. It is interesting to note that the clash will be played in Colombo from August 7-9, and both sides will look to deliver their best performance.

Led by Shubman Gill, team India will get a good idea of the surfaces that could be in play for the two-game Test series. Furthermore, the visitors could also get a better idea of the squad composition and playing XI that they could field for the upcoming two matches.

With the practice game right around the corner, many fans would be wondering where they can watch the game between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI. On the same note, let us have a look at the live streaming details of the upcoming practice game.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will be played on Friday, August 7th.

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs Sri Lanka Cricket XI practice match will be available on SonyLIV.

Also Read:

Former India cricketer opens up on 'unfair' treatment of Abhimanyu Easwaran ahead of IND vs SL Tests