Where to watch India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the upcoming multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will be taking on each other across five T20Is, five ODis, and two Test matches. The series will kick off with the first T20I of the series that is slated to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with both sides hoping to play good cricket.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team will be coming into the series on the back of a 2-2 series draw against the West Indies, and the Men in Blue will be looking to significantly improve in the clash. Notably, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Indian team has a lot to work on, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I - Broadcast details

When will the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on Thursday, October 22nd.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

In the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, it will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, being played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

The live telecast for the India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

The live stream for the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube,Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Also Read:

South Africa become first team to achieve major feat against Australia in WTC history