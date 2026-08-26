Where to watch European T20 Premier League (ETPL) live on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

European cricket enters a new chapter on Wednesday, August 26, as the European T20 Premier League begins its inaugural season, with Rotterdam Dockers and Amsterdam Flames meeting in the opening match at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. The first game is scheduled for 6:45 PM IST, with the Netherlands derby providing an immediate test for two teams built around a mix of international experience and European talent.

Notably, Rotterdam have handed the captaincy to Faf du Plessis and enter the tournament with a squad that includes Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, David Wiese and Logan van Beek. Amsterdam, led by Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, counter with Steve Smith, Tim David and Ajinkya Rahane in their batting group, while Trent Boult and Michael Bracewell strengthen their bowling options.

The six-team competition is being staged across the Netherlands and Ireland, with matches split between two venues. Sportpark Duivesteijn will host the first 17 games before the tournament moves to The Village in Malahide, Dublin, for matches 18 through 30 and the knockout stage.

The tournament is intended to give players from associate cricket nations greater exposure to high-level T20 cricket while creating a development pathway for local players. The organisers also see the league as a way to connect emerging European cricketers with established international names.

Meanwhile, alongside the two Dutch franchises, the field includes Dublin Guardians, Belfast Wolves, Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Glasgow Cosmic, completing the six-team lineup for the first season.

ETPL 2026: Full Squads of All Teams:

Amsterdam Flames

Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Tim David, Ajinkya Rahane, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, David Payne, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hassan, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Curtis Campher, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Jordan Neill, David Rushmere

Belfast Wolves

Glenn Maxwell (c), Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Devon Conway, David Miller, Mark Chapman, Paul Stirling, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Alexander Roy, Crishan Kalugamage, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Chris Jordan, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Zainullah Ihsan

Dublin Guardians

Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Harry Tector, James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Daryl Mitchell, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Vijay Shankar, Chris Greaves, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Hollard, Craig Young, Chris Wood, Josh Little, Noah Croes

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Mitchell Santner (c), Ross Adair, Andries Gous, Charlie Tear, Gareth Delany, JJ Smuts, Laurie Evans, Brandon McMullen, Finlay McCreath, Tom Curran, Sean Solia, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Trent Boult, Safyaan Sharif, Khuzaima Tanveer, Andrew Tye

Glasgow Cosmic

George Munsey (c), Richie Berrington, Jason Roy, Jimmy Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Matthew Cross, Gerhard Erasmus, Michael Leask, Moises Henriques, Oliver Davidson, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Brad Currie, Duan Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Paul van Meekeren, Chris McBride

Rotterdam Dockers

Faf du Plessis (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Aneurin Donald, Ben McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Jai Moondra, Michael Levitt, Ryan Klein, Jasper Davidson, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

European T20 Premier League Broadcast details

Where to watch ETPL 2026 live on TV in India?

The European T20 Premier League will be broadcast live on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch ETPL 2026 live stream in India?

The live stream of ETPL 2026 will be available on JioStar.

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