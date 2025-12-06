When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma next play international cricket? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 2025 ended with a series win over South Africa. Notably, Kohli finished as India's leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2025, while Rohit finished just below him. When will the duo play next in international cricket? Find out.

Visakhapatnam:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have had a phenomenal 2025 as far as ODI cricket is concerned. They retired from Test cricket in May, and since then, questions have been raised about their future in ODIs as well. However, all the doubts were put to bed after Rohit was adjudged the Player of the Series for his incredible show in the series against Australia and Kohli after this Player of the Series performance against South Africa at home.

Kohli also finished as India’s leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2025. Courtesy of his 302 runs in the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, the star India batter finished with 651 runs in the format. Rohit finished just below him as the former India captain made 650 runs. With that, the veterans have sealed their spots in the ODI set-up and if everything goes according to plan, they should be on the plane to South Africa for the ODI World Cup 2027.

However, the question is, when will Rohit and Kohli next play in international cricket, given that the duo has retired from Tests and T20Is? Well, their return is not far away. They have confirmed their participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and following which, feature in the ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11 in Vadodara.

What’s next after the New Zealand series?

Following the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, the duo will be handed a break, as the T20 World Cup will begin in February. After that, they will be seen playing in the IPL and following which, another ODI series against England, starting July 14. That series is going to be of extreme importance for both cricketers, as the road to the World Cup 2027 will begin from the England tour.

Their form and fitness, in the meantime, will always be under the scanner. So far, they have been incredible and for the same reason, the critics have gone quiet. However, a poor series here and there could make them active and certainly, they would raise questions on the socials.