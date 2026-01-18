When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play next match for India after conclusion of IND vs NZ ODI series? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the two stalwarts in Indian cricket, as fans wait in anticipation to watch these two in action. The two played in the ODI series against New Zealand, with Kohli continuing his stellar run. Check when Kohli and Rohit will play for India next.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were in action in the recently-concluded ODI series against New Zealand as fans got the chance to watch their favourite cricketers donning the Indian jersey in the three ODIs. India lost the ODI series 1-2, but many fans would have compensated for their disappointment with the joy they would have got watching the rich run of form of Kohli.

The Indian icon has been in Midas touch in the ODIs of late as he has turned the clock back to his heydays of 2016. The 37-year-old Kohli is piling up huge runs for fun in the only format that he now plays for India, with scores coming big for him. In the last seven ODI innings, Kohli has scored six fifty-plus scores, including three centuries, reminding the fans of his heydays.

However, Rohit Sharma's scores have dipped a bit as he did not score a single fifty in the three innings against the Kiwis. He was in stellar touch in the ODI series against Australia and then against South Africa, scoring four scores of over fifty in six innings with a century. He also hit a 155 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy; however, his bat has been mostly quiet since then.

The 38-year-old Rohit scored 61 runs across the three innings against New Zealand with his best of 26. He has got starts but was not able to make the most of them. However, the fans are wondering when these two icons will be back in action next.

Here is when Kohli and Rohit will be playing for India next

Kohli and Rohit are set to be back in action for India in July 2026, when India tour England for a white-ball series. As the two now only play in ODIs, they won't be part of the T20Is against New Zealand nor for the T20 World Cup 2026, which India will look to defend.

The two retired from T20Is after winning the 20-over World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean in 2024, and they hung up their boots from Test cricket in May 2025 after last donning the whites in the Border-Gavaskar series 2024/25.

Coming to India's white-ball tour to England, the Men in Blue will be playing in a five-match T20I and a three-match ODI series from July 1 to 19. The T20Is will be played first on July 1, 4, 7, 9 and 11, followed by the ODIs from July 14, 16 and 19. So, Kohli and Rohit are set to return to action next on July 14 when the ODI series against the Three Lions kicks off in Birmingham.