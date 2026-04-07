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When will Mitchell Starc join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2026? DC coach shares update

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Mitchell Starc’s IPL 2026 participation for Delhi Capitals remains uncertain due to injury, with no update from Cricket Australia. In the meantime, coach Munaf Patel stressed his importance, comparing him to Jasprit Bumrah, ahead of DC’s clash against Gujarat Titans.

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Mitchell Starc is yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2026. He hasn’t played a competitive game since the end of the Big Bash League and was on course to join DC much before the IPL. However, it got delayed after the left-arm pacer injured his shoulder and elbow during practice. As a result, Cricket Australia hasn’t permitted Starc to play the IPL yet. Unlike Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the pacer hasn’t come to India yet and that has frustrated the DC management.

Ahead of the match against Gujarat Titans, DC’s bowling coach Munaf Patel shared that the CA hasn’t shared any info on Starc’s injury and hence, the franchise is currently clueless about his status. He highlighted that Starc’s injury hasn’t impacted the team so far as Delhi has been winning, but Munaf reminded what the 36-year-old brings to the table and also compared him with Jasprit Bumrah.

“There's no update right now about when he will join the camp. The Australian doctors and physios will be able to update about that,” Munaf said in the pre-match press conference.

“We have won two matches, hence it seems like we are not missing Mitchell Starc. No one is missing him because we are doing well, but he has a big role to play. He is one of the best bowlers in the world. He will always be a big bowler. I don't think there is anyone bigger than him in the IPL as far as bowling is concerned. I think you can only compare Jasprit Bumrah with him,” he added.

Delhi host Gujarat next

Delhi will host Gujarat Titans on April 8 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of that, the visitors had a major boost as captain Shubman Gill has been deemed fit and set to return to the playing XI. He missed the previous clash against Rajasthan Royals, owing to a muscle spasm. In his absence, Kumar Kushagra opened the innings, while Rashid Khan stepped up as captain. 

Also Read:

Will Shubman Gill play tomorrow for Gujarat Titans? Sai Sudharsan shares major update

Ultimate test awaits Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Jasprit Bumrah challenge beckons in RR-MI clash

Bulbul removed as BCB president after T20 World Cup fiasco, Tamim Iqbal to serve as interim head
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Cricket Mitchell Starc Ipl IPL 2026 Munaf Patel
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