When will Liam Livingstone join PBKS squad for IPL 2023? Here's the latest update

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won both their matches in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). This has happened only for the second time in IPL history when the side is still unbeaten after playing two matches in the league. Interestingly, the Shikhar Dhawan-led has managed this feat without arguably their best overseas signing in Liam Livingstone. There has been a lot of confusion around Livingstone's arrival with the franchise not getting any clear update over the last few days. As such, he also seems to set to miss the next match for PBKS that is scheduled on April 9 (Sunday) against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Livingstone is currently recuperating from knee and ankle injuries that has kept him out of action for four months now. His last competitive match was in Rawalpindi Test for England. Meanwhile, in the latest update regarding the cricketer is that he might be finally travelling to India over the weekend. He is awaiting clearance from ECB's medical team and if everything goes to plan, Livingstone could arrive in India by April 10 and be available for PBKS' game against Gujarat Titans on April 13.

"[I'm] getting there, finally. It's been a long road: three or four days a week at the gym over the last three or four months. Maybe towards the end of this week, or start of next week, I'll fly out to India and get going again. Feeling much better. I had some injections midway last week. It's settled it down a lot, finally been able to get outside and do some running and get back to proper cricket stuff. That's probably been about four or five days now, so just trying to build back up to match fitness now.

"I got over my ankle to play in the World Cup, then my knee has been a bit of a niggly one. I finally sorted that out and my ankle flared up again. Hopefully they're both under control now and it'll be nice to get back playing finally. It's been a difficult couple of months, but finally now I'm like a little kid wanting to get back playing cricket again," Livingstone said LancsTV during their coverage of Lancashire's County Championship game.

Livingstone is expecting for ECB medical team to clear him on fitness grounds over the next couple of days. His arrival will definitely bolster PBKS' already strong-looking batting unit. "Hopefully over the next couple of days, I'll get the clearance to head out there. I'm really looking forward to getting back out, getting back playing, and hopefully over the next 48 hours or so I'll finally get that," he added.

