When will be India women in action next after historic World Cup triumph? Check next ICC tournament India women's date with destiny was fulfilled after the Women in Blue won the World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. With the World Cup hoodoo now broken, the Women in Blue would eye more glory. Check when India will be in action next.

New Delhi:

India Women orchestrated their watershed moment after bagging the World Cup 2025, the first-ever ICC title for the Women in Blue after an emphatic win over South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai. The nation celebrated the win with the players as the Women in Blue finally ended the trophy jinx, turning around their several heartbreaks of the past.

The nation dived in euphoria to see the Indian women win the most coveted silverware on offer - the ODI World Cup - in front of their own crowd in Navi Mumbai. Several bigwigs were present at the DY Patil Stadium with crores glued to their screens to see India lift the crown that eluded them big time.

India had been playing in the World Cups since 1978 and had seen two runners-up finishes already, with one in 2005 and the other in 2017. The 2017 one has hurt the Indian team and fans more because it was a very close shave. But with the victory in 2025, the heartbreaks have turned into joy, and women's cricket is set to take a big leap upwards now.

With their first World Cup in the bag, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants more of the glory and seeks to make it a habit for the team. But when will Team India be in action next, and when is the next ICC tournament in women's cricket?

India in action next in Australia

India will now have time to celebrate and regroup themselves, as, according to the ICC FTP, India will be touring Australia for an all-format series in February 2026. The Women in Blue will be playing three T20Is, as many ODIs and a one-off Test with the tour beginning on February 15 and concluding on 9 March.

Following this tour, the Women in Blue will be occupied with the Women's Premier League, along with the overseas players. India will then be in action in a three-match T20I series in England starting from May 28 and concluding on June 2.

T20 World Cup next target for India

The Women's T20 World Cup will be the next ICC tournament, which will be India's target now. The tournament will feature 10 teams locking horns for the coveted trophy in England. The World Cup will begin on June 12 in Birmingham with the final taking place on July 5 at Lord's.

Speaking after winning the ODI World Cup, Harmanpreet said that the team should now make winning tournaments a habit. "This is the start, we wanted to break the barrier and now our next plan is to make it a habit. We were waiting for this moment; now the moment has come. Next year also there is also a World Cup and then the Champions Trophy, so many big events coming up and we just want to keep improving every day, just want to keep giving our best," Kaur said in the post-match presentation after the win.