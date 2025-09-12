When was the last time Pakistan played major tournament without Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan? Pakistan have dropped both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from their Asia Cup 2025 squad. They were part of the scheme of things in 2024, but haven't played any T20I match in 2025. It needs to be seen if they return in T20 World Cup 2026, but Pakistan back the current players.

Dubai:

Former captain Babar Azam and ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan are no longer in Pakistan’s scheme of things as far as T20I cricket is concerned. After repeated failures and struggles with the strike rate, Pakistan have moved on from two of their modern-day stalwarts. Babar was brought back for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa in 2024, but he failed to establish his authority. The same happened with Rizwan. He, even though, scored a half-century against the Proteas in Durban, but the selectors didn’t call him again for T20Is.

As it stands, the ongoing Asia Cup marks the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup in India that Pakistan are to play a major tournament without Babar and Rizwan. Notably, Babar was called up for the marquee tournament in 2016, but he had to pull out of it. He went on to make his T20I debut later in the year against England in Manchester.

Rizwan, on the other hand, had made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in April 2015. He was given plenty of opportunities to prove his mettle in the year, but the keeper-batter failed to make the most of the opportunities. For the same reason, he wasn’t considered for the 2016 T20 World Cup. He returned to the squad in 2019 against South Africa in Centurion.

Hence, the ongoing Asia Cup marks the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup when either Babar or Rizwan was not part of the Pakistan squad in a major tournament.

What’s next for Babar and Rizwan?

In case Pakistan fail to succeed in the Asia Cup 2025, there will be talks of Babar and Rizwan’s return in the T20 World Cup 2026, which is less than six months away. However, it needs to be seen if the selectors go back to them or believe in the current system, which prefers to play an attacking brand of cricket in the middle.