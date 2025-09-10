When was the last time India played multi-nation tournament without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma? Legendary cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirement after the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Asia Cup 2025 will mark the first time since the 2007 ODI World Cup, when neither of the players are not part of any multi-nation tournament.

Dubai:

Two of the stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their T20I retirement after the T20 World Cup 2024. Since then, Suryakumar Yadav took over the leadership role, and have done a commendable job, winning series against Australia, England and South Africa. However, his first real test is going to be the Asia Cup 2025, where India will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

Meanwhile, this is the first time since the 2007 ODI World Cup that both Rohit and Kohli are not part of a multi-nation tournament. Since the T20 World Cup 2007, either of the two former India captains has always been part of the squad. It includes Rohit’s inclusion in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2008 Asia Cup, and the 2009 and 2010 T20 World Cups. Later, Kohli featured in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2012 Asia Cup. Since 2013, they have played together for the majority of the time.

What’s life without Rohit and Kohli in Indian team?

The absence of Rohit and Kohli didn’t hamper team India in the shortest format of the game. Abhishek Sharma replaced Rohit at the top of the order and has done a commendable job, as the youngster is currently the number-one-ranked cricketer in T20I cricket. Kohli, who opened for India in the T20 World Cup 2024, was replaced by Sanju Samson, who hit three centuries in the format in the last one year.

Despite so, Samson’s place in the playing XI is not yet guaranteed. Shubman Gill, who is named the vice-captain of the Indian side in the Asia Cup, is likely to open alongside Abhishek.

Meanwhile, both Virat and Rohit also announced their retirement from Test cricket in 2025. Both cricketers aim to play the ODI World Cup 2027, but it depends on their fitness and if the selectors expects the duo to still contribute heavily in the format.