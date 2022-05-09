When Laxman invited Chhetri to interact with North East cricketers

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI VVS Laxman and Sunil Chhetri interact with cricketers at NCA

Cricketers camping at the National Cricket Academy from North east got a surprise when India's football captain Sunil Chhetri dropped in after being invited by the BCCI. About 150-odd cricketers got this opportunity.

North Eastern states got their first-class status as recently as three seasons back and football is still the most popular sport in the region and the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia and Chhetri are any day bigger icons compared to current star cricketers in states like Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

The aim of NCA was to ensure that even cricketers from the region could connect with someone who enjoys an iconic status in the region and can narrate his own success story in club and international arena.

Chhetri, one of the top scorers among active players in international football alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, did have his share of fun, taking part in fielding drills.

"He had a delightful fielding competition and shared some learnings from his own incredible journey in football with boys from north east and plate teams," BCCI tweeted.

Later Chhetri joined NCA head VVS Laxman for a one-on-one session with the cricketers, who are having a skills training session at the NCA.

"It was a fantastic session as cricketers got to know from an icon in Indian sport as to what kind of hard work and sacrifice is required to reach the top," a BCCI official said.

"This initiative by BCCI will give young and budding talents equal opportunity to hone their skills and represent India across formats. NE has enormous potential in sports and the board will keep no stone unturned to ensure that we are able to tap the best talent for the country," BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted few days back.

(Inputs from PTI)